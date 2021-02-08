BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Stock Price Down 10.3%

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU)’s share price fell 10.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 536,308 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 250,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.24 million and a P/E ratio of -18.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a current ratio of 13.48.

BTU Metals Company Profile (CVE:BTU)

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company flagship project is the Dixie Halo gold project covering an area of 19,723 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake Ontario Mining District, Canada. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp.

