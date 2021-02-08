BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) & Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Critical Contrast

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) and Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BurgerFi International and Yum China, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BurgerFi International 0 0 0 0 N/A Yum China 0 2 7 1 2.90

Yum China has a consensus target price of $56.88, indicating a potential downside of 4.66%. Given Yum China’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yum China is more favorable than BurgerFi International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of BurgerFi International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Yum China shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of BurgerFi International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Yum China shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BurgerFi International and Yum China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BurgerFi International N/A -2.59% -0.65% Yum China 6.33% 16.35% 7.65%

Volatility & Risk

BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yum China has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BurgerFi International and Yum China’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BurgerFi International N/A N/A $1.16 million N/A N/A Yum China $8.78 billion 2.85 $713.00 million $1.88 31.73

Yum China has higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International.

Summary

Yum China beats BurgerFi International on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. It has approximately 125 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. BurgerFi International, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories. The company also provides online food delivery services. It operates franchise restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Little Sheep, East Dawning, and COFFii & JOY names. As of July 29, 2020, the company operated approximately 10,000 restaurants in China and internationally. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has strategic agreements with China Petrochemical Corporation and with China National Petroleum Corporation to collaborate on the development of franchise restaurants at gas stations. Yum China Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.