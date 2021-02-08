Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Business Credit Alliance Chain (CURRENCY:BCAC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last week, Business Credit Alliance Chain has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Business Credit Alliance Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Business Credit Alliance Chain has a total market capitalization of $39,956.75 and $158.00 worth of Business Credit Alliance Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00054817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $486.79 or 0.01055052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006275 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,500.91 or 0.05420365 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00045747 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00017919 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00020305 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00029904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Business Credit Alliance Chain Profile

Business Credit Alliance Chain (CRYPTO:BCAC) is a token. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s total supply is 512,122,609 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,074,437 tokens. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s official Twitter account is @BCAChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Business Credit Alliance Chain is www.bcachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BCAChain uses self-optimized POBC (goodwill certification) as the underlying consensus mechanism and introducing the real-world credit system to provide better operation and support for the anonymous blockchain network. BCAChain Focus on the new retail industry with rich landing scenarios, aiming at creating a supply chain traceability, quantifiable credit, transparent data, consumer shopping, membership services, precision marketing, centralized procurement scenarios in one, forming online e-commerce transactions, offline shopping experience, and building a new retail public chain ecology with multi-participation and multi-benefit. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Credit Alliance Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Business Credit Alliance Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Business Credit Alliance Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

