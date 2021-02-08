Bytecoin (BCN) Hits Market Capitalization of $78.08 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 102.5% higher against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a market cap of $78.08 million and $157,278.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.17 or 0.00355891 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000582 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.