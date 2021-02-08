Bytom 24 Hour Volume Reaches $46.99 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0787 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a total market cap of $110.77 million and $46.99 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bytom has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.61 or 0.00389162 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003564 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000265 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,654,603,538 coins and its circulating supply is 1,407,318,607 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bytom

