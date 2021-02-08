Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.28.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $82.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $83.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.91.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,195,111.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,567,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,049. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

