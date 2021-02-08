Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Shares Up 6.2%

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)’s share price shot up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.97 and last traded at $13.84. 167,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 152,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Caesarstone in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $476.03 million, a P/E ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 19,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Caesarstone by 24.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Caesarstone by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

About Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.