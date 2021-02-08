Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Shares Up 6.2%

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)’s share price shot up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.97 and last traded at $13.84. 167,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 152,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.
Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Caesarstone in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $476.03 million, a P/E ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.35.
About Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE)
Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.
