CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Stock Price Up 5.1%

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) shares rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.70 and last traded at $35.63. Approximately 114,535 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 138,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.90.

CAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on CAI International in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.15 million, a P/E ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.91.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CAI International by 768.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of CAI International by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CAI International by 550.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAI International during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAI International during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

About CAI International (NYSE:CAI)

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

