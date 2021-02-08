CaixaPay Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the US dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00049401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.49 or 0.00180930 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00062793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00058581 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00062263 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00192017 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

CaixaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

