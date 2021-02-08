CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.04.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CAMP stock opened at $11.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89. The company has a market cap of $398.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.48. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CalAmp will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,903,000 after acquiring an additional 193,188 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the fourth quarter worth $575,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the fourth quarter worth $1,012,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 414,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 100,761 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.