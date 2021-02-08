California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 47,111 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,334,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,111 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.69% of Kimberly-Clark worth $314,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 465,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,039,000 after acquiring an additional 142,958 shares during the period. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 457,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,620,000 after buying an additional 60,736 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMB. Bank of America cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.92.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $132.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.01. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

