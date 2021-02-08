California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 48,973 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,973 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Zoom Video Communications worth $237,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total value of $28,187,965.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at $71,245,522.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,284 shares of company stock valued at $59,679,622. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $419.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.19. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $85.26 and a one year high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $120.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 537.94, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.17.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.