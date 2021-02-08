California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,342,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,006 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of 3M worth $234,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. CWH Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $867,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,927 shares of company stock worth $10,107,912. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

NYSE:MMM opened at $179.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.34. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $103.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

