California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,706,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,685 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of United Parcel Service worth $287,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.95.

Shares of UPS opened at $164.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.79. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The firm has a market cap of $142.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

