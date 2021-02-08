California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 12,952 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 350,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of BlackRock worth $252,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $1,306,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,586 shares of company stock valued at $30,290,503 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $726.33 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $788.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $724.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $643.24. The company has a market capitalization of $110.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

