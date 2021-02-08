California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 27,553 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,553 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of ServiceNow worth $255,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 31.2% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.4% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.01, for a total value of $181,275.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,002.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total value of $41,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,755 shares of company stock valued at $36,698,629 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.86.

NYSE NOW opened at $589.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $540.75 and a 200-day moving average of $498.45. The firm has a market cap of $115.06 billion, a PE ratio of 167.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.93 and a 1-year high of $592.54.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.