California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 34,359 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 827,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,359 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $218,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $293.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $100.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.82. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $309.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

