California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,373,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,254 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.81% of Motorola Solutions worth $233,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,488.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,954,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,402 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 252.6% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,187,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $343,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $331,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,623 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $149,046,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $69,819,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.60.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $182.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.02. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

