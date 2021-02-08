California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,371,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,793 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.84% of The Kroger worth $202,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the third quarter worth $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in The Kroger by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KR opened at $33.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average is $33.43. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.46.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 116,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $1,010,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,509.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

