California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,704,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,261 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.79% of Eversource Energy worth $233,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Eversource Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $87.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

