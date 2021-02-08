California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,704,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,261 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.79% of Eversource Energy worth $233,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

NYSE ES opened at $87.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

