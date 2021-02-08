California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,352 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,751 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Intuit worth $237,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,281,000 after buying an additional 245,406 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,649,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $864,152,000 after purchasing an additional 99,012 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Intuit by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,570,000 after purchasing an additional 239,842 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Intuit by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,666,000 after purchasing an additional 282,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,452,000 after purchasing an additional 581,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.33.

Shares of INTU opened at $389.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $374.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.45. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $398.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $370,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares in the company, valued at $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 over the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

