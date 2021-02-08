California Public Employees Retirement System Has $182.70 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of MercadoLibre worth $182,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,918.13 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $95.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,987.56 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,773.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1,373.47.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Santander upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,585.35.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

