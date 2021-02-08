California Public Employees Retirement System Has $243.30 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,611,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83,033 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.72% of Paychex worth $243,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 857.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $91.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In related news, Director Joseph Doody sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total value of $941,159.80. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,334 shares of company stock worth $21,624,161 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

