California Public Employees Retirement System Has $252.60 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of BlackRock worth $252,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,316,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,305,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,953,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,101,108,000 after buying an additional 47,227 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,359,000 after buying an additional 77,637 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 671,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $378,159,000 after buying an additional 29,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 16.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 453,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,456,000 after buying an additional 65,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $726.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $110.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $788.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $724.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $643.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.93%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $1,306,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,586 shares of company stock worth $30,290,503 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

