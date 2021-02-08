California Public Employees Retirement System Has $283.97 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,409,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,243 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $283,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFC. DA Davidson raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $32.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $134.62 billion, a PE ratio of 88.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.51. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

