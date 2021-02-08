California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,663,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,881 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Micron Technology worth $200,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 120.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $81.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $87.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities raised their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.72.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,869.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,170,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,563,750 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

