California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,981,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,367 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.1% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.41% of The Procter & Gamble worth $1,388,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock opened at $129.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.07. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $319.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 875,123 shares of company stock valued at $116,314,326 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

