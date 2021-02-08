California Public Employees Retirement System Invests $174.90 Million in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 998,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,897,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.55% of Seagen as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Seagen by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,306 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,501 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Seagen by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,042,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,615,000 after purchasing an additional 554,512 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Seagen by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 517,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,187,000 after purchasing an additional 126,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth about $16,855,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David W. Gryska sold 15,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $2,605,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.76, for a total value of $1,454,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,017 shares of company stock worth $31,701,673. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SGEN shares. TheStreet upgraded Seagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Seagen from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.80.

SGEN opened at $190.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.04 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.32. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.57 and a 12 month high of $213.94.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

