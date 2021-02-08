California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,653,633 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.74% of Ross Stores worth $325,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 128.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 522.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $118.72 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 141.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

