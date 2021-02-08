California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,849,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,874 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $261,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,538.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,606 shares of company stock valued at $24,907,533. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $87.90 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.78, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Wedbush boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

