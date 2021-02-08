California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Intuitive Surgical worth $207,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,156,720,000 after buying an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,000,871,000 after acquiring an additional 59,918 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $719,699,000 after acquiring an additional 333,534 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $371,416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,849,000 after acquiring an additional 100,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $762.25 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $826.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $788.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $733.25. The company has a market cap of $89.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $393,084.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,758. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,530 shares of company stock worth $26,191,080. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley cut Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.06.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

