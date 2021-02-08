California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,515,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 39,409 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.81% of Keysight Technologies worth $200,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,470,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $708,278.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.18.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $142.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.64 and a 200-day moving average of $114.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.93 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

