California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 33,290 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33,290 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.73% of VeriSign worth $179,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 89,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,017,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.28, for a total value of $1,201,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,356 shares in the company, valued at $166,704,259.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $129,251.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,041 shares in the company, valued at $12,027,094.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,678 shares of company stock worth $6,946,579. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VRSN opened at $199.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.77 and a twelve month high of $221.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet cut shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.80.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

