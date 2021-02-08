California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 38,498 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,729,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,498 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.82% of L3Harris Technologies worth $326,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. 140166 initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.69.

NYSE LHX opened at $182.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.89 and a 200-day moving average of $181.12.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

