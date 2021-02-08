California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 39,789 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,254,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,789 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.72% of Public Storage worth $289,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,362,000 after acquiring an additional 547,018 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 26,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA stock opened at $229.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.96 and a 200 day moving average of $220.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $155.37 and a 52 week high of $240.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.10.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.