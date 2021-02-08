California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 40,628 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,538,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,628 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.80% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $190,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 25,587 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,348,000 after purchasing an additional 36,539 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $1,502,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,213.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $2,911,914.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,461. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.80.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $118.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.40. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

