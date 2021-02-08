California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 41,218 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,189,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,218 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.57% of The Hershey worth $181,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 418.5% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in The Hershey by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $146.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $161.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.60.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $377,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,808,652.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,154,256. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

