California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 78,152 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,621,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78,152 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.80% of Ball worth $244,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 1,281.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $1,144,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Ball by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 27,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLL opened at $89.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In other Ball news, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $324,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $8,905,790.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,724 shares of company stock valued at $19,560,653. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

