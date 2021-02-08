California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 83,914 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,546,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 83,914 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.81% of WEC Energy Group worth $234,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,652,000 after buying an additional 69,841 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

NYSE WEC opened at $86.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.08 and its 200 day moving average is $94.61.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.67%.

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

