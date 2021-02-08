California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,254,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,789 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.72% of Public Storage worth $289,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 35.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,381,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,458 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,362,000 after acquiring an additional 547,018 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at $98,398,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 16.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,645,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,156,000 after acquiring an additional 380,030 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,778,551,000 after buying an additional 165,877 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSA stock opened at $229.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.96 and a 200 day moving average of $220.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $155.37 and a 52 week high of $240.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Truist raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.10.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

