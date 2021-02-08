California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,540,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 85,359 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.84% of The Allstate worth $279,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALL opened at $106.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.75 and a 200 day moving average of $98.69. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

