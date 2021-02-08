Callaway Golf Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – B. Riley boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Callaway Golf in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.25). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ELY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Compass Point downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.82.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $30.78 on Monday. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $31.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,347,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,643,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,793 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,402,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,802,000 after purchasing an additional 878,678 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 4,154.6% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 478,107 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,485,000.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $183,008.09. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $137,530.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.