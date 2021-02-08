Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) vs. Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Critical Review

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) and Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Gulfport Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum $671.57 million 0.98 $67.93 million $7.60 2.19 Gulfport Energy $1.35 billion 0.02 -$2.00 billion $0.72 0.19

Callon Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Callon Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum -219.88% 5.38% 2.07% Gulfport Energy -311.10% 8.08% 2.83%

Volatility & Risk

Callon Petroleum has a beta of 3.4, meaning that its stock price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 6.81, meaning that its stock price is 581% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.7% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Callon Petroleum and Gulfport Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum 5 12 2 0 1.84 Gulfport Energy 5 0 1 0 1.33

Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus price target of $7.48, indicating a potential downside of 55.03%. Gulfport Energy has a consensus price target of $2.08, indicating a potential upside of 1,406.39%. Given Gulfport Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gulfport Energy is more favorable than Callon Petroleum.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2019, it had 4.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 10 MMbbl of oil; and 2,291 Bcf of natural gas and 32 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

