Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) were up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.93 and last traded at $14.76. Approximately 6,627,535 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 6,136,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Get Cameco alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,476,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 329.2% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,811,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991,645 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 14.4% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,579,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,704 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 14.8% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,290,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,338,000 after acquiring an additional 811,670 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 816.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 864,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 770,377 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 16.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,705,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,523,000 after acquiring an additional 647,962 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.