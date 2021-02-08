Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.11.

CWH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $39.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.12. Camping World has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 590,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $22,554,555.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $131,584.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 985,830 shares of company stock valued at $37,232,264. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,765,000 after purchasing an additional 445,908 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

