Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.85

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.85 and last traded at $27.83, with a volume of 2285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAMT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Camtek by 214.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Camtek by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in Camtek during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Camtek by 187.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

