Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) has been assigned a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €56.14 ($66.05).

ETR:COK opened at €54.65 ($64.29) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €46.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is €45.12. Cancom SE has a fifty-two week low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a fifty-two week high of €59.05 ($69.47). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 55.88.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

