CaNickel Mining Limited (CML.V) (CVE:CML) Shares Gap Up to $0.23

CaNickel Mining Limited (CML.V) (CVE:CML) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.26. CaNickel Mining Limited (CML.V) shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 28,985 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$9.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12.

CaNickel Mining Limited (CML.V) (CVE:CML) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.18 million during the quarter.

CaNickel Mining Limited, a mining company, explores for, extracts, and processes nickel-containing ore in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Bucko Lake mine located in Wabowden, Manitoba. The company was formerly known as Crowflight Minerals Inc and changed its name to CaNickel Mining Limited in June 2011.

