Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.44 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.58. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NBIX. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.24.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $116.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.81 and its 200-day moving average is $104.29. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $307,744.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,040,425.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $131,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,569.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,874 shares of company stock worth $35,259,832 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.